Suniel Shetty Reflects On His Journey In Bollywood; 'Through My Ups & Downs, I Didn't Let Go Of Anything'

Suniel Shetty made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the 1992 film Balwaan opposite Divya Bharti. In a career spanning almost three decades, the actor has played varied characters which continues to hold a special place in the audience's hearts. From playing a soldier in Border to a vengeful lover in Dhadkan, Shetty has done it all!

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, the Hera Pheri actor reflected on his film journey and said, "In these 29 years, I've seen success as well as failure. And then, 2015 onwards, I disappeared completely for some years. And despite that also, when you see the love (from fans), you realise there must be something right that you'd have done."

Suniel told the tabloid that despite the ups and downs, he didn't let go of anything and called his journey a 'beautiful' one so far.

"People, including the media, kept me alive, and suddenly you feel you have a new lease of life. But through my ups and down, I didn't let go of anything. I kept myself fit, relevant, active and continued to do the kind of work I was doing," the actor told the leading daily.

From being labelled as wooden to delivering several iconic movies, Suniel has stayed relevant all these years, "From someone who was called wooden to having delivered iconic films like Border, Hera Pheri, Hu Tu Tu or Mohra, people still talk about these films... so many memes are still."

Further, Suniel credited people for keeping his career alive during his not-so-good phase and said that he considers himself blessed for that. He was quoted as saying, "Everybody says, 'I think you suck up to the media'. That's not true at all. They've kept me alive. And if I don't appreciate that, then why am I doing whatever I'm doing."

The Dilwale actor told the tabloid that he is happy to explore new stories in this phase of his career adding that he is now getting roles which are doing justice to his age and justice to his past work.

Suniel Shetty Says Motichoor Chaknachoor Controversy Has Scarred Athiya Shetty

The actor shared, "They aren't just brilliant characters, but something that drive the whole story. I always think, yes I'm enjoying this, but is there any takeaway. I'm doing work on the web and in films that show me as 60-year-old, and doing justice to my personality."

Suniel Shetty Talks About Making Mistakes In His Career; Says 'That Experience Will Be Used By My Son'

"The kind of respect women get in the film industry today, the senior actors, 60 plus, are also getting path breaking roles. These kind of things work like magic," Suniel said talking about how new scripts are being penned for senior actors which brings new energy to the film industry.

Workwise, Suniel was last seen in a cameo in Emraan Hashmi-John Abraham's Mumbai Saga.