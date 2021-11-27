Suniel Shetty Reveals Tadap Was Filmed In The Same Cinema Where His Father Started His Life In A Small Canteen

Suniel Shetty had got emotional on the first day of filming of his son Ahan's debut film Tadap as the movie was being shot in the same cinema where his father Veerapa Shetty had initiated his life in a modest canteen. The venue was South Bombay's Central Plaza. Director Milan Luthria made this revelation in his latest interview with Zoom.

The filmmaker revealed that since Ahan's character in Tadap owns a cinema in Mussoorie, they waited to replicate the same in Mumbai. On the first day of shoot when Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana visited the sets, the Mohra actor got very emotional and told Milan how life has come to a full circle for him.

Milan told the news portal, "We were shooting there and it was the first day. Suniel and his wife (Mana Shetty) came to wish us. And he (Suniel) was very emotional. He took me aside and said that his father (Veerapa Shetty) had started his life in a small canteen in the same cinema. And he said that 'I don't know whether its destiny or I don't know what it is, he is watching from above, that of all the places, without even me telling you, you chose this particular place where I used to come as a child and have my lunch and help my father'."

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu movie RX 100 which starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in leading roles.

Speaking about Tadap, Ahan had earlier shared in an interview that he had bagged his debut film purely on merit. The debutant was quoted as saying, "I was training for several years. I would meet producers and directors on sets as they are my father's friends and colleagues but that doesn't mean I would get a break from them. I wouldn't say it was easy. Sajid sir saw my action and dance videos and called me, he asked me to send him a few audition tapes. Basically, it (me getting this film) wasn't anything to do with my father being an actor. I got the film because of my talent."

Tadap is slated to release in theatres on December 3, 2021.