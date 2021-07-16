Suniel Shetty Says Daughter Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul 'Look Brilliant Together'

Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul's dating rumours have been abuzz. The rumoured couple have often been spotted together and are currently in London. Now, Athiya's father Suniel Shetty has said that the two look good together.

Reportedly, Rahul had listed Athiya as his partner before leaving for the World Test Championship final in England last month. As per rules, players were supposed to notify if they would be travelling with their wives or partners for the series.

However, Suniel Shetty revealed that Athiya is in London with her brother. "Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them."

While Suniel avoided talking about their rumoured relationship, Athiya and Rahul have shared several pictures together on social media. They have been seen holidaying together in the past and now, are brand ambassadors for an eyewear brand.

Talking about their outings, he added, "I think it is best you speak to them. As far as the ad goes... I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as the ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad (laughs!)."

The actor also revealed that he too is fond of the cricketer. Earlier, he had shared a video on social media where Ahan and Rahul could be seen together. "My Love My Strength," he wrote with it. Explaining the caption, he said, "Ahan and Rahul are friends. My message was dedicated to both of them. Rahul is one of my favourite cricketers."

Recently, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul posted pictures with Sonali Fabiani while in the UK. Athiya's picture showed her and Sonali at a restaurant while KL Rahul's picture showed him standing with Sonali on the street. The recent pictures had fans convinced, but the duo is yet to make their relationship public.