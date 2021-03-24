Suniel Shetty Says More Than Efforts People's Judgement Is Exhausting

Suniel Shetty has been working in the industry for over three decades and has given several blockbusters like Border, Hera Pheri, Chup Chup Ke and more. The actor recently revealed that despite years of dedication, he is judged according to his success. He said that the judgement can be mentally disturbing.

During an interaction with IANS, Suniel Shetty opened up about hosting a show based on wellness. He said that the fast paced life in Bollywood is mentally exhausting, and added, "It is not the pace or the effort that is exhausting. It is people around judging you all the time. Success and failure means so much. You're judged according to your success which is mentally very disturbing."

Suniel Shetty's show titled 21 Din Wellness In is set to air on BIG FM and will focus on mental and physical fitness. "That is why staying mentally and physically fit is very important -- because it keeps you going and if you are not then you aren't an actor. That is why wellness means a lot to me," he added.

Suniel has often expressed his concern for his daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahan Shetty, who also joined the industry in recent years. While Athiya debuted in 2015 and appeared in three films. Ahan is all set to debut with Tadap alongside Tara Sutaria.

Talking about star kids and their image, he had said that he worries about them. "Every industry kid is called a 'druggie'. No, we are not, we are good people. We are socially placed and we do our CSR and I am very vocal about it. What I support is a clean, good, friendly environment," the actor further said.

Coming back to the radio show, Shetty said there isn't a better medium and even our Honourable Prime Minister uses the medium to reach out to more people. "The reach is a lot more and this is one medium which is very expressive," said the Main Hoon Na actor.

For the unversed, Suniel Shetty debuted back in 1992 with Balwaan and was recently seen in (2017) A Gentleman starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez and National Award-winning film, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. Shetty often appears in south Indian films and will be seen in Ghani, Tadap and BB3.

