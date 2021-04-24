Suniel Shetty Talks About Making Mistakes In His Career; Says 'That Experience Will Be Used By My Son'

Suniel Shetty made his debut in Bollywood with the 1992 film Balwaan opposite Divya Bharti. He soon established himself as an action hero with films like Dilwale, Mohra, Gopi Kishan, Krishna among others. Later, he tried his hand at other genres with films like Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Main Hoon Na and Welcome.

In a recent interaction with a news agency, the Border actor said that his problem is not being typecast but playing safe. Suniel gave example of actors Tiger Shroff and Ayushmann Khurrana who have created their own niche by sticking to a particular kind of cinema.

Suniel was quoted as saying, "I guess over a period of time, whether it is Ayushmann Khurrana or Tiger Shroff, they will also start experimenting. What's very important is to get an image and they have a definite image for themselves. These two names can only be appreciated, hats off to them."

He continued, "My poblem is not being typecast, my problem is playing safe. It is not the subject that affects me as much as the banners you choose to go with like, 'I will only work with XYZ', 'who's the director?' That means you don't have your own judgement. Keep aside Ayushmann and Tiger from that lot because they have gone with subjects, directors and not just gone with banners."

The senior actor further emphasized that the new crop of actors need to create their individual style and take risks. He also opened up about the mistakes he made in his career and said that his Bollywood journey will help his son Ahan pave his path in the film industry.

Suniel told the news agency, "No risk (means) you are no actor according to me. Make your own style. Look at Tiger, Ayushmann, Salman they are all self-made. All of us were self-made. Yes, we made mistakes but there were Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, who came out with flying colours. There was a Suniel Shetty who failed after a few years because he believed in the subject but the marketing failed."

"What I am trying to say is, I am talking about box-office. We start with box-office and how people react. Nobody will risk a Rs 50-crore film with Suniel Shetty today but they will risk a Rs 500-crore film with Akshay Kumar. Like I said, I made mistakes but that is fine. Probably that experience will be used by my son," the actor was quoted as saying.

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Milan Luthria's upcoming film Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria. The film is a remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100 which starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in leading roles.

Meanwhile, Suniel also looked back at his own journey in Bollywood and said that he is happy with how it has shaped it. "It is an unbelievable journey. I am grateful is all I can say," the actor was quoted by IANS.