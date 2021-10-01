Suniel Shetty To Explore The OTT Sphere In His Debut Action Web Series Titled Invisible Woman

Suniel Shetty is all set to make his debut on the OTT sphere with an action web series titled Invisible Woman. The makers of the same, Yoodle Films took to their social media handle to announce Suniel coming on board with the project that was shared by the actor on his Instagram page. The series will be helmed by Rajesh M Selva and will also star Esha Gupta in the lead role.

Sharing the same on his social media account, Suniel Shetty captioned it stating, "Super excited for this one." The production banner also shared a dapper picture of the Phir Hera Pheri actor along with the announcement. Celebs like Ronit Roy, Rahul Dev, Mahima Chaudhry, Sudhanshu Pandey and Bhaktyar Irani congratulated the actor. Take a look at the same.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, Suniel Shetty revealed in a statement, "Today, a web series must have something to set it apart from the barrage of narratives that already exist. The story of Invisible Woman immediately captured my attention." The Dhadkan actor further added that he believes that the unique plot of Invisible Woman will grab several eyeballs. The actpr is expected to start shooting for the same in Mumbai within the next few days. Being a fitness icon, it will not be a surprise if fans are left super excited for Shetty's OTT debut with the action genre.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Suniel Shetty had talked about his film career. The Mohra actor had said, "In these 29 years, I've seen success as well as failure. And then, 2015 onwards, I disappeared completely for some years. And despite that also, when you see the love (from fans), you realise there must be something right that you'd have done."

Suniel Shetty had further added, "People, including the media, kept me alive, and suddenly you feel you have a new lease of life. But through my ups and down, I didn't let go of anything. I kept myself fit, relevant, active and continued to do the kind of work I was doing. From someone who was called wooden to having delivered iconic films like Border, Hera Pheri, Hu Tu Tu or Mohra, people still talk about these films."