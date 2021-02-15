Suniel Shetty Worries About His Kids Athiya-Ahan's Image: Every Industry Kid Is Called A 'Druggie'

Actor Suniel Shetty recently opened up about Ahan and sister Athiya's public image. While Athiya debuted in 2015, Ahan is all set to debut with the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster RX 100. Suniel while talking about the star kids said that he is aware there is a continuous discussion about them and their lifestyle, and worries about the wrong perception people could have about them.

He told IANS that he is confident that his children are safe, and added, "I don't worry for my kids, I am worried about my kids in the industry in general. Every industry kid is called a 'druggie'. No, we are not, we are good people. We are socially placed and we do our CSR and I am very vocal about it. What I support is a clean, good, friendly environment."

He also went on to share that Ahan's image will be affected by his, as he has had several flops as an actor. Suniel Shetty said his son, is "damn good". He added, "Even if he does action, people will say, 'how come the father was not so good.? Father was average but the son is superb.' He is far more sincere. He has a golden heart."

Talking more about his son, who will soon be more in public eye than before, Suniel Shetty added that he is a very outdoor person and doesn't know "anything other than outdoors and sports."

Sharing Ahan's excitement for the film and his equation with the team, he added, "He (Ahan) is coming to the close of his film. He is happy, excited. He is not that way. He is too simple, the cameramen are his friends. He plays his cricket, his football, he likes to travel, he is a deep sea diver. He is an adventure." The veteran actor was referring to when Ahan was spotted playing cricket in Mumbai with his friends.

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty Says Motichoor Chaknachoor Controversy Has Scarred Athiya Shetty

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty On Getting Trolled For His 'India Against Propaganda' Tweet: I Am A Farmer Myself