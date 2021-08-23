Sunil Grover Joins The Cast Of Atlee's Next With Shah Rukh Khan And Nayanthara

Shah Rukh Khan's next ambitious project with director Atlee has been garnering immense buzz for a long time. The excitement surrounding the same was amplified after it was reported that 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara has been finalised to star as the female protagonist in the same. Now the latest development suggests that actor and comedian Sunil Grover has also joined the star cast of the film.

A source close to the film revealed to Pinkvilla that Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee collaboration is getting bigger day by day and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to form a massive ensemble cast for the film. The source went on to say that while Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra are expected to play important roles in the film, many names from the South and Northern film industry are expected to come on board to join the cast of the film. The source further said that the untitled movie is said to be a pan-India film in the true sense. The source also revealed that the shooting for the film will be taking place from October this year.

Sunil Grover had impressed the masses earlier with films like Bharat, Gabbar Is Back and Pataakha. The actor also enticed his fans with his performance in series like Sunflower and Tandav. It will be interesting to see the versatile actor share the screen space with megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the Atlee directorial.

Earlier fans were left overjoyed when it was confirmed that Nayanthara will be seen as Shah Rukh Khan's leading lady in the movie. A source close to the project had revealed to Pinkvilla, "Both Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan have been in conversation with Nayanthara for a while now and things have finally fallen in place. The actress has come on board the action thriller and the paperwork too has been done."

The source had further said to the portal, "It's a proper Pan-India film, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to get the biggest names from all industries on board the film. It's an out and out commercial film and everyone is excited to see SRK in this space after a long time."