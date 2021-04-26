Sunita Ahuja Admits Husband Govinda Is Short-Tempered; 'He Is Very Difficult To Manage'

No one entertained the audiences like Govinda did in the 90s. The craze among the moviegoers was at par, and his fame touched the sky. Cut to present, Govinda isn't much active in the film industry and in his old interviews, he had admitted that he wasn't a part of any Bollywood camp and hence, he failed to do more films in the industry. When Govinda was witnessing ups and downs in his career, one thing in his life was constant- it was his wife Sunita Ahuja who never left his side in his tough times.

In her recent conversation with a leading daily, Sunita spoke about her actor-husband and made many candid revelations about him.

When asked if it is indeed true that Govinda is short tempered short-tempered, she said, "If someone does something wrong, then even I cannot tolerate; I have a worse temper than Govinda. I am so short-tempered because I handle his work and he is very difficult to manage. If somebody is misbehaving with you or your co-star, no one can be quiet!"

When Govinda was signing back-to-back films during the peak of his career, he was touted as the 'ultimate entertainer' of Bollywood. When Sunita was asked if he is equally entertaining at home, here's what she said...

"At home, he does not entertain anyone; I am the one making him laugh. Off the screen, he is very simple, you can ask him also and he will agree that I am the one who entertains everyone at home. When he is travelling abroad for shows and work, I accompany him. The man who entertains everyone is the opposite in real life, so, God blesses him with a wife who will keep him happy," shared Sunita to the leading daily.

Well, one thing is clear- Sunita is as straightforward as Govinda. No wonder why the duo understands each other so well!