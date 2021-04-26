Sunita On Struggles Of Being Govinda's Wife: My Mom Told Me I Can Leave My Husband's Home Only When I Die

Like many love stories, Govinda and Sunita's story started on a sweet note. They fell in love when they were teenagers. When an 18-year-old Sunita got married to Govinda who was rising to the pinnacle of his career, she was unaware of the hardships that come along when one marries an actor. However, she was adamant about one thing- no matter what she has to be on her husband's side as his support system.

In her recent conversation with a leading daily, when Sunita was asked about the struggles that she faced after becoming Govinda's wife, here's what she said...

"You have to be very strong to be an actor's wife, but we fell in love when I was 15 years old. Ours was love at first sight and despite all the ups and down downs, we don't leave each other. Govinda and I have been married for 36 years, ours is a strong love; we are not meant to divorce, it's not what my parents have taught me. When I got married, my mother told me that I can leave my husband's home only when I die. One has to sacrifice a lot to be an actor's wife," said Sunita.

When asked how she used to manage at home when Govinda was the busiest actor of the 90s, she revealed that her days were all about taking care of her kids. She further added that she doesn't even remember going out for a dinner with Govinda during those days.

"I also gave a lot of time to other kids in the family as well. Now since the kids have grown up, I travel a lot, and am rarely in Mumbai," added Sunita.

In the same interview, Sunita praised the Partner actor for being an amazing father, son and a husband. Taking a funny jibe at Govinda, Sunita said that as a husband, he is very good, but he is not like the husband that she wants.

Explaining the same she said, "I love to party, go out and holiday, but Govinda is very dedicated to his work and his family, he has no such lavish interests. We are total opposites. He spent all his youth making his family happy and we didn't get time together as he used to do five shoots a day. And now I'm old!"