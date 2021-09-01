Sunny Deol And Bobby Deol Share A Warm Birthday Wish For Their Mother Prakash Kaur

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol took to their social media handles to share a beautiful birthday wish for their mother Prakash Kaur who turns a year older today (September 1). The brothers also shared a lovely picture with their mother. Many of their celebrity friends also poured in some love on the post.

Talking about the same, Sunny Deol took to his social media handle to share a picture wherein his mother can be seen lovingly touching him on the cheeks. The Gadar: Ek Prem Katha actor captioned the same stating, "Happy Birthday Mama." Take a look at his post.

On the other hand, Bobby Deol took to his social media account to share a picture wherein the mother-son duo can be seen in a warm embrace. The actor captioned the same stating, "Happy Birthday Maa. Love You." Celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Seema Khan, Huma Qureshi, Chunky Panday, Vatsal Sheth and Darshan Kumar also wished Prakash Kaur on the comments section of the post. Take a look at the post shared by the Aashram actor.

Apart from Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, Prakash Kaur and legendary actor Dharmendra also have two daughters namely Vijeeta and Ajeeta. Kaur had tied the knot with the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor in the year 1954. Earlier this week she was also spotted with her son Sunny at the airport.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra had starred with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the 2007 movie Apne that was a huge success. Now the family will soon be reuniting for the movie Apne 2 that will also feature Sunny's son Karan Deol. The director of the movie Anil Sharma also announced the movie last year. Bobby had earlier spoken about reuniting with his family on the big screen.

The Housefull 4 actor had revealed to ETimes saying, "Apne was made a long time back, but Apne 2 is being written keeping in mind the view point of the new generation. Having said that, it will have all those elements associated with families and the issues around them." The film had revolved around a disgraced former boxer who attempts to make his two sons champion boxers in order to clear his name.