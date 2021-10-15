Sunny Deol Announces Gadar 2, Says 'After Two Decades, Wait Is Finally Over', Watch Motion Poster

One of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema is all set to come up with its sequel, Gadar 2 a period drama that is now prepped to go on floors soon. Directed by Anil Sharma the movie will feature superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel back on screen following 20 years. The movie will also star Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role alongside Deol who was seen as his on-screen son in the original movie.

Gadar 2 will be bankrolled by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions, directed by Anil Sharma, and written by Shaktimaan. The film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. The music of the same will be composed by Mithoon. The movie is to go on floors soon and is scheduled to release in 2022. The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor shared the motion poster of the same and captioned it stating, "After two decades the wait is finally over. On the auspicious day of Dusshera, Presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2." Take a look at his post.

Earlier yesterday (October 14), Sunny Deol had teased fans about the announcement by sharing a poster with the number 2 etched on it. The Ghayal actor had captioned it stating, "Announcing something very special and close to my heart tomorrow at 11 am. Watch this space tomorrow." Since then speculations had been rife that the announcement for Gadar 2 is underway. Ameesha Patel had also shared the same poster on her social media handle.

According to a news report in PTI, the film's production has been in working since the year 2019. A source had revealed, "We have been working on Gadar sequel for 15 years. Gadar will show the story of Tara (Sunny Deol), Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) and Jeet (their son). The story will move ahead with the India-Pakistan angle. Gadar is incomplete without it."

Gadar was released in 2001 as a period drama. The plot of the film was set at the time of partition in India and revolved around Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (Ameesha Patel), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. The film also starred late actor Amrish Puri in a pivotal role. It proved to be one of the biggest blockbusters of that year.