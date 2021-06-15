20 Years Of Gadar: Sunny Deol Celebrates Movie's Milestone, Says 'We Made A Film, You Made An Event'

The cult movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha completes 20 years today (June 15). The Anil Sharma directorial movie is touted to be one of the best patriotic and cross-border love stories in Indian cinema. It starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles and was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year 2001. As the film completes 20 years today, Sunny celebrated the same on his social media handle.

Sunny Deol took to his social media handle to share a still from the movie wherein his character Tara Singh can be seen with Ameesha Patel's character Sakeena. The two played cross-border lovers who are separated due to some adverse circumstances in the movie. The song 'Musafir Jane Wale' can be seen playing in the background.

The Singh Saab The Great actor captioned the same stating, "We made a film, you made it an event. #20yearsofGadar, I express my gratitude to everyone who made our film historic." Take a look at his tweet.

The movie also starred the late Amrish Puri, Lillete Dubey, the late Vivek Shauq and Suresh Oberoi in pivotal roles. Actor Utkarsh Sharma, the son of filmmaker Anil Sharma had essayed the role of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's son Charanjeet in the movie as a child actor. For the unversed, he made his Bollywood debut as an adult with the movie Genius in the year 2018.

The film had earned several accolades and awards. Both Sunny and Ameesha had earned the Best Actor and Actress nominations at the Filmfare Awards respectively. One of the most famous scenes from the movie was considered to be the one where Sunny Deol's character uproots the handpump in anger after Amrish Puri's character forces him to speak against his country India.

The director of Gadar, Anil Sharma recently spoke with Hindustan Times about the scene and said, "When I was writing the scene, I felt like throwing the entire building on Amrish Puri (his character, Ashraf Ali). But that was not practical. So, I decided to put the handpump in the scene. It was not just about uprooting the handpump, it was an outburst of emotions. It was symbolic."