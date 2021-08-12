Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan Set To Star In R Balki's Next, Film To Release In 2022

Filmmaker R Balki on Wednesday announced his next directorial venture, a thriller starring Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Dulquer Salmaan. The film will also star Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Dulquer Salmaan's Film With R Balki Will Be A Psychological Thriller, Confirms PC Sreeram

The 56-year-old writer-director, known for films such as Cheeni Kum, Paa, Padman, Ki & Ka, said he is excited to begin shooting his first thriller. He said he is thrilled to be collaborating with a talented bunch of actors.

“To make a film in a genre that I haven't attempted before is even more exciting. I have had the idea for a long time but never quite got around to writing it, and while it's fundamentally a thriller, it banks so much on these four stunning performers,” Balki said in a statement.

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol To Return As Tara Singh But With This Plot Twist?

In May, veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram had announced that Balki and Salmaan are set to collaborate on a "psychological thriller", of which he is also a part. The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to be released early next year.