Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan Set To Star In R Balki's Next, Film To Release In 2022

The
56-year-old
writer-director,
known
for
films
such
as
Cheeni
Kum,
Paa,
Padman,
Ki
&
Ka,
said
he
is
excited
to
begin
shooting
his
first
thriller.
He
said
he
is
thrilled
to
be
collaborating
with
a
talented
bunch
of
actors.
“To
make
a
film
in
a
genre
that
I
haven't
attempted
before
is
even
more
exciting.
I
have
had
the
idea
for
a
long
time
but
never
quite
got
around
to
writing
it,
and
while
it's
fundamentally
a
thriller,
it
banks
so
much
on
these
four
stunning
performers,”
Balki
said
in
a
statement.
In
May,
veteran
cinematographer
PC
Sreeram
had
announced
that
Balki
and
Salmaan
are
set
to
collaborate
on
a
"psychological
thriller",
of
which
he
is
also
a
part.
The
yet-to-be-titled
film
is
expected
to
be
released
early
next
year.