Sunny Deol Recalls Gadar Getting Snubbed At Award Shows; 'The Critics & Industry Didn't Like Our Film'

Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's cross border romance Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a huge box office success when it released in theatres in 2001. It is touted to be one of Deol's biggest hits in his career. However do you folks know that despite the film being a massive success, it was rejected by the film industry and the critics?

Sunny made this surprising revelation in his recent interview with ETimes. The actor revealed that he was told that the music and the look of the film was outdated when he had shown it at the trial screenings of his film.

The Apne actor told the leading daily, "Humne toh ji wo banaya jo humein accha lag raha tha. When the film was shown to select sets, people found the music and the look of the film outdated, but we loved it. At a trial that we had, I was advised to dub the film in Hindi before releasing it. Picture lagne se pehle, yeh sab ho raha tha. But it didn't shake our belief in what we had made. The initial reaction was, 'Yaar yeh dated lag rahi hai'. I would have owned two territories' distribution rights if my friends whose sense of judgement I trusted hadn't thumbed it down. But the day the film was up in the theatres, it won the hearts of the audience. They took a piece of it home and today, it's their film."

Speaking about how Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was ignored in award shows, the actor continued, "The industry and the critics didn't like our film. Despite the box office numbers, no one acknowledged the film at any award show that year. Sharmaji and I are not the kind of people who go to places and discuss a film. By the time Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released, I was already shooting something else. The film did all the talking by itself. To this day, the film works great numbers on TV and people still enjoy the innocence and the heartfelt emotions of the movie."

He further added, "I have done so many films and I always like to go with my heart. I don't believe in the concept of showing off how much I know and what all I am capable of. If the film needs it, it will come from my core. A film is like a child that belongs to an entire team. You have to make it your own, raise it well. Jab sab accha hoga, tabhi ek acchi picture banegi."

Meanwhile, a sequel to Gadar was announced last week reprising the original cast including Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. The film helmed by Anil Sharma is slated to release in 2022.