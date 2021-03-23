Sunny Deol's Younger Son Rajvir Deol To Debut With Avnish Barjatya's Film?

Earlier this week, it was announced that Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will be making her Bollywood debut. Now, another star kid is all set to make his debut on the big screen. According to reports, Sunny Deol's younger son Rajvir Deol will begin his acting journey with a rom-com.

A Bollywood Hungama report said that Rajvir will be making his debut with filmmaker Avnish Barjatya's upcoming untitled film. The rom-com supposedly revolves around a destination wedding. The report also revealed that the untitled project will be on the lines of Ayan Mukerji's hit film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Apart from Rajvir as the leading man, the filmmaker will also rope in several young actors for the new project. Reportedly, this will not be Rajvir's first project on the sets, as he had also worked as an assistant on the sets of Karan Deol's debut film.

For the unversed, Karan Deol is Rajvir's elder brother. Sunny Deol had launched Karan's acting career with the film Pal Pal Ke Pass in 2019. The romance action film starred Karan alongside debutante Sahher Bammba. While the film failed to impress the critics and fans alike, a few were impressed with Karan's performance. He is yet to announce his next project.

Coming back to Rajvir, not much is known about the 24-year-old. Occasionally, he can be seen accompanying his father to events, and earlier this year, a rare picture of the family made it to social media. The picture showed Sunny and wife Pooja Deol sitting next to each other on the couch, while Karan and Rajvir sat next to them as they all smiled at the camera.

