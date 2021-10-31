Sunny Kaushal: We All Wanted To Be Shah Rukh Khan, But Once You Spend Time Here, Reality Sets In

Actor Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal who was recently seen opposite Radhika Madan in Shiddat, spoke about his journey in Bollywood and revealed how he had envisioned his career before stepping inside the film industry.

"I would be lying if I say this is exactly how I envisioned it (my career). I was like everyone, with stars in my eyes, and thought I'd make my debut with a film which has action, I would dance on songs, we all wanted to be Shah Rukh Khan. But obviously, once you spend time here, reality sets in. You realise it's not so glossy, you have to concentrate on your job and do what you get," said Sunny while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Sunny further added that he doesn't believe that actors do not have the power of choice. However, he also asserted that he didn't let that unrealistic notion preside.

"Thank God I let go of that perception. Once I did that and avenues opened," added Kaushal.

In the same interview, when Sunny was asked if he felt disappointed when Shiddat did not get theatrical release, he said that he does not have any qualm about the film's release on an OTT platform, because he understands that any actor's job is to entertain the audience, irrespective of the medium.

"We shot this film in 2019 and early 2020. Then came the Covid lockdown. It was a big screen experience, but in front of the pandemic and watching films, this problem is very small. Whether it would be in theatres or on OTT... you have to entertain people. I was excited and thankful that at least we had a platform to showcase the film. OTT platforms are like a blessing," said Kaushal.