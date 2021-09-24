Sunny Kaushal Was Shattered When He Was Rejected For A Shampoo Ad During His First Audition

Rejections are a part and parcel of an actor's life. Sunny Kaushal in his recent interview with a leading tabloid walked down the memory lane and opened up his first audition. The actor revealed that he was rejected for a shampoo commercial and was even told that he cannot act.

Sunny told Hindustan Times, "My first audition, I remember, was for a shampoo ad. In that, the casting director told me that I cannot act." The actor said that he was really shattered thinking that he couldn't crack a shampoo ad.

"I was shattered, really shattered. Only to look back and think, 'It was a shampoo ad. I did not crack a shampoo ad, where I just had to pull out the shampoo bottle out of the bag, show it to the camera and sell the shampoo. If I did not crack that, I really was a bad actor at that time'," the actor told the tabloid.

Speaking about how that rejection gave him the courage and strength to keep looking ahead, he further added, "But, that's what made me what I am today. Good, bad doesn't matter. It gave me the courage and strength to keep looking ahead, and say, 'One day I will'. Deep down in my heart, I really want to do a shampoo ad. The day I get a shampoo ad, I will be like, 'Man, I am an actor today!"

He also opened up on his early days in Bollywood, "We use the term struggle a lot these days. It is such an individual thing. It can be different for different people. How do you define struggle for someone?" If I had to talk about myself, I am from Mumbai. I had a roof over my head, I did not have to pay electricity bills, I did not have to pay any rent. I did not have to bother about any such thing. At the same time, I still wanted to be what I wanted to be (an actor). That was my goal, that is my goal."

Calling success a retrospective thing, he added, "You look back and think, 'Oh! I have dealt with so much'. One person can say, 'I went for my first audition, and cracked it. That is great, really great for them. Somebody (else) can say, 'I have been at it for four years and still haven't made it'. That is how I look at it. I did not crack it in my first attempt. I was rejected in my first audition."

Sunny Kaushal made his Bollywood debut with Sunshine Music Tours and Travels in 2016 and also starred in Akshay Kumar's Gold. He is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Shiddat in which he is paired opposite Radhika Madan.