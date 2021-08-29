Sunny Leone Geared Up For Her First Multilingual Movie Shero; Second Look Poster Out!

Today the second look poster has been out and all her fans are anxiously waiting for the film release. Ikigai is a Japanese term meaning 'reason for a being’ and Ikigai motion pictures is established with a vision to 'Entertain, Excite, Engage and Inspire' audience through good films.

Sunny Leone is now geared up to her first multilingual movie Shero in the south. Primarily shot in Tamil the movie will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Shero is directed by Malayalam filmmaker Sreejith Vijayan under the banner of Ikigai Motion Pictures, produced by Ansari Nextel and Ravikiran. The DOP is by Manoj Kumar Khatori who has made numerous contributions in Bollywood and the music of Shero is helmed by Kollywoods ace music director Ghibran.

The executive producer of Shero is Jayashree D. The other key technical team includes editing by V Saajan, makeup by Ranjith Ambadi, costume by Stephy Zaviour, sound mix by Dan Jo, Production controller Shabeer and Designs by Ma Mi Jo.

Sunny Leone is playing the role of Sarah Mike, a US-born woman who has roots back in India. The upcoming film Shero tells the story of Sarah visiting India for a holiday and the incidents that happen after that.

The director Shreejith Vijayan shared that the film is a psychological thriller, “When people hear of a thriller, the first thing that comes to their mind is a crime, then an investigation and all sorts of things attached to it. But Shero is a film that delves deep into the psychology of the character.”

Speaking about Sunny Leone, the director has mentioned, “She is very professional. Be it her timeliness on arriving on sets or her effort to understand the character, Sunny Leone is very serious about her work. We had conducted a workshop prior to the shoot. Here in the South, we don’t usually do workshops. But, this workshop really helped us to speed up the work. She attended the one-week workshop, we discussed the character thoroughly and so shooting was comparatively easy, considering how huge a star she is.”

Meanwhile, Sunny will be making an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT tonight (August 29). The actress is all set to set the stage on fire for Sunday Ka Vaar with host Karan Johar. It's going to be a visual treat to watch Sunny Leone, the sizzling diva of Indian cinema and filmmaker Karan Johar come together and engage with the housemates!!!

