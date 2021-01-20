Sunny Leone On Being Bullied As A Kid: Some Of That Bullying Has Carried Through My Entire Life
Sunny Leone has never shied away from talking about her personal life. Be it talking about her struggles or how she was treated as an outcast in her early days in Bollywood, the actress has always been her candid best in her interviews. Sunny rose to fame with the reality show Bigg Boss 5, and since then, there is no looking back for her.
Recently, in an interview with ETimes, the Ragini MMS actress opened up about the bullying she faced as kid. Sunny also opened up about doing bold roles in movies.
Sunny Leone On Being Bullied As A Kid
The actress revealed that the bullying wasn't to an extreme extent, like some people are, but there definitely was some bullying.
ETimes quoted her as saying, "I wasn't bullied to the degree that I think some people are there was some bullying, I was a light-skinned Indian girl with black, dark hair on her arms and legs and Ace and very awkward looking not very dressed well. So yeah, there was some bullying, it's not fun. Some of that bullying has carried through my entire life which is not a great feeling."
Sunny Leone Has A Piece Of Advice On How To Deal With Bullying
"I think, for those people out there, bullying is like a circle, it goes around. So usually, when we see people who are bullied, they end up usually bullying somebody else. So, if you are being bullied, maybe we can make a conscious effort to not bully and treat others, maybe how we are being treated also taking a stand for yourself, usually, bullies are cowards. And the second that you take a stand. Make your statement or tell someone to stop. That's usually, sometimes it might work, I wouldn't say that it would always work, because they don't want to build false hope. But I think if you're consistent, and you ask for help from people around you, then that cycle of abuse will stop," the actress told the leading daily.
In The Same Interview, Sunny Also Opened Up About Doing Bold Scenes In Films
On being asked if she gets cautious while doing bold scenes, the actress said, "Bold roles or doing scenes that are intimate or central, I think, this is part of the profession. We all watched so many films and shows where intimacy is definitely a part of most unless you're watching you know a Disney show. But that is definitely a part of most shows, and I think it's about being professional, and doing your job and getting the work done and making sure that you feel comfortable, of course, everybody on set makes you feel comfortable and whoever is not needed on set obviously leaves."
Speaking about Sunny Leone's upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen in Vikram Bhatt's web series Anamika. Sunny has an action-packed role in this Gun-Fu action series.
