Sunny Leone Reacts To Alleged Cheating Case Reports: Half Information Is As Dangerous As Misreporting

Sunny Leone was reportedly questioned by the Kerala Police over a complaint filed in a cheating case. The actress was interrogated at a private resort in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The complaint was filed by an event manager in Kochi with the Kerala DGP.

The complainant, R Shiyas, filed the complaint claiming that Sunny Leone had taken Rs 29 lakh for attending various inaugural events in the state, but did not fulfil her side of the bargain. The complaint also revealed that Leone's manager took money in several instalments from 2016 and agreed to attend five functions.

A report in Bollywood Hungama said that the actress has admitted to taking money but did not intend to cheat the event manager. Sunny has claimed that the event manager could not comply with her scheduling dates.

Sunny reacted to the case reports saying, "Half information is as dangerous as misreporting. And this is yet another case of the same. I want to set the record straight. As an artiste, work is worship for me. I was nothing but gracious, understanding, even moving my schedule multiple times over the organisers. But they wouldn't commit to set date. It is customary that to lock an actor's time, an advance has to be paid upfront, which wasn't done till the nth hour."

She went on to add, "There's absolutely no chance that if I have set a date and time for an event, I wouldn't show up. But due to a lack of timely payment from their end coupled with the fact that they dilly dallied on finalising the date, I bowed out. I have other commitments in Poovar. These are testing times and we have been shooting round the clock, putting ourselves at risk, to make sure the industry is back on its feet. Such slanderous claims and unethical behaviour on part of the event co-ordinators are deeply hurtful and unsolicited."

"I have already given the statement to the investigating officers and they are investigating the co-ordinators as well. Let law take its course," she concluded.

