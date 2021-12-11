Sunny Leone Recalls Journalists Refusing To Interview Her During Her Early Days In Bollywood

Sunny Leone in her recent interaction with an entertainment portal recalled her initial days in the film industry and revealed that back then, many journalists used to avoid interviewing her. She wondered if she was a 'weird, exotic (creature)' that people wanted to stay away from.

The Ragini MMS 2 actor told Bollywood Bubble, "In the beginning, it was always, 'This person does not want to do an interview with you but they have agreed because it's us.' What the f*** does that mean? I'm like, 'Thanks. Such an a**' Why would you say that out loud? 'They only do these types of interviews but they are going to do an interview with you.'"

She continued, "Well, is this like a backhanded, weird bad comment to me? What am I, some weird, exotic (creature) that is extinct and they don't want to come near me and I have leprosy? What is it?"

She worked as an adult star before she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 5. While she was still a contestant inside the house, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt offered her Jism 2 and the actress made her debut in the Hindi film industry with this movie. She went on to star in films like Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade, One Night Stand amongst others. She even ventured into the digital space with a web series on her life titled Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

Talking about her upcoming projects, the actress will next in Vikram Bhatt's web series Anamika alongside Sonnalli Seygall.