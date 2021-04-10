Sunny Leone's Hubby Daniel Weber Showers Her With Diamonds On Anniversary; Actress Says 'Truly A Dream'

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber completed 10 years of marital bliss on Friday (April 9, 2021). Taking a cue from the saying, 'diamonds are a girl's best friend,' Daniel surprised his ladylove with a sparkling gift on their special day. Can we guess what it was? Well, he gifted her a diamond necklace.

Later, the Ek Paheli Leela actress took to social media to flaunt her anniversary gift and also penned a heartfelt note to thank him for his sweet gesture.

Sunny wrote, "Thank you so much @dirrty99 for showering me with diamonds for our anniversary. Truly a dream!! 10yrs of marriage and 13yrs of spending our lives together!! Who would ever have ever imagined that one conversation about a promise of an amazing life together, we would be where we are today! Love you!"

Watch the video.

On the other hand, Daniel also took to his Instagram page to pen an endearing note for his better-half on their anniversary. He posted, "10 years !!!! I love you @sunnyleone - I love our fucking Crazy life !!! Not sure anyone else would ever put up with my insane shit !!! Thank you !!!! Thank you for being the voice of reason(90%of the time 😂) I love you !!!"

Read his post.

Actress Nargis Fakhri was all hearts over Daniel's post and commented, "Power couple 🔥🙌👏👏👏 #couplegoals."

Earlier, Sunny had posted a picture with Daniel in which the couple can be seen twinning in black T-shirts and jeans. She had captioned the click as, "Happy 10th Anniversary to the man I love! I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days. You are my rock and my hero! Love you baby!!"

Sunny and Daniel met at a club in Las Vegas. Though it was love at first sight for him, she knew that he was 'the one' when he was a strong pillar of support for her when she lost her mother. The lovebirds finally tied the knot on April 9, 2021. Sunny and Daniel are parents to three doting kids, daughter Nisha and twin sons, Asher and Noah.

