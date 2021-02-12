Sunny Leone's Twin Sons Asher & Noah Turn Three; Actress Shares Cute Moments From Their Birthday Bash

Sunny Leone's twin sons, Noah and Asher, turned three on Thursday (February 11, 2021). The actress hosted a surprise birthday bash for her 'little nuggets' in the backyard of her house. From playing with water to relishing some yummy chocolate cake, the kids had a ball at the celebration.

Later, the Ek Paheli Leela actress took to her Instagram page to share some cute glimpses from the birthday party along with a heartwarming note.

Sunny Leone wrote, "My little nuggets are 3! Asher Singh & Noah Singh Weber you both are so so different but are the sweetest, nicest, caring, intelligent little men. I can't believe 3years have passed and you both amaze me everyday with what you have learned and all the things you say. Story time is one of my fav things now and it's not me telling the stories now it's you...starting with "once upon a time there was noooo fighting..." knowing thats what I want to hear every time. You both are beyond lucky to have a father and big sister who loves and cares for you so much and they are so lucky that you love and show so much love and affection back to them."

She further added, "And most of all I am beyond blessed to have you 3 children in my life. No matter how sad, tired, or stressed your little sweet voice that says... "Mama...I love you" makes the whole world disappear and warms my heart every time. I love you so much and Happy 3rd Birthday my sweet boys!"

A Happy Family Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are seen posing with the birthday twins and their daughter Nisha. The kids look cute in their birthday hats. Make A Wish The birthday boys blow off the candles on the large chocolate cake kept on the table. Fam-Jam The kids and their parents had a blast at the birthday party and these pictures are the proof. Happy Faces Noah, Asher and Nisha are all smiles for the camera in this adorable picture. Candid Clicks This is how Noah and Asher's faces looked like after feasting on their birthday cake. Say Cheese Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber and their kids pose for a picture with the guests at the birthday party.

