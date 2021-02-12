Sunny Leone Starrer Anamika’s Shoot Gets Stalled Due To An Ugly Fight, Details Inside

All was not merry during the shoot of Sunny Leone's upcoming web series Anamika. The actor was taken to her vanity van mid-way from the shoot by her director Vikram Bhatt after trouble ensued on the sets of the show. This not only resulted to the shooting of the same to be stalled but Vikram also had to reschedule the shoot of the show to another location with an extra cost and he had to pay a whopping amount of Rs 13 to 14 lakh to action director Abbas Ali Moghul.

It all started when few members of the Fighters' Association stormed into the sets of Anamika where Sunny was shooting and demanded Vikram Bhatt to pay Rs 38 lakh to Abbas for his service in the previous 8 shows with Bhatt. Talking to the Times Of India on the same Vikram revealed that he was bewildered and his first reaction was to keep Sunny Leone safe. He told that he was forced to send the snapshots of the cheques which he has to give to Abbas and a Fighters' Association member called Murtaza had also come to collect the cheques. He added how by the time all the chaos took place, the sun had already set and he could not complete the panned out scenes.

Abbas Ali Moghul also revealed to the Times Of India that the Fighters' Association is looking into the matter and that he hopes that they will be able to resolve it. Vikram Bhatt further said to the publication on Abbas' reply that Abbas Ali Moghul could have easily reached out to him if he had missed two calls from him. Bhatt also said that he does not owe Abbas Rs 38 lakh and that the action director did not have an invoice, agreement or a contract with him for the same.

The General Secretary Of Fighters' Association, Ejaz Gulab also said to the publication that a man called Moses who was roped in by Bhatt in place of Abbas has also stopped shooting for the show and has showcased his support for Abbas. Bhatt has revealed that nobody in the industry would like to work with Abbas for his uncouth behaviour. Vikram Bhatt has also sent a legal notice to Abbas for extorting money from him.

Also Read: Sunny Leone's Twin Sons Asher & Noah Turn Three; Actress Shares Cute Moments From Their Birthday Bash

Also Read: Sunny Leone Reacts To Alleged Cheating Case Reports: Half Information Is As Dangerous As Misreporting