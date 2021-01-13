Sunny Leone Was Nervous To Be Back In Mumbai: Even While Stepping Out For Dinner, I Used To Be Scared

Actress Sunny Leone, who has been shuttling between India and the US amid the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic, has recently returned to India along with her husband Daniel Weber and three children- Nisha, Asher and Noah. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Sunny asserted that when she returned to Mumbai after the lockdown was lifted in India, she was very nervous, and made sure that she and her family is safe.

"Both Daniel and I are here with our kids. We have come here in times of the pandemic and that made me nervous. In fact, when we first landed up here we had severe anxiety. Of course, because apart from us, we had to take care of the hygiene and safety of our three kids," said the Jism 2 actress.

She further added that now she is much better, but when she landed in Mumbai, she was extremely cautious and scared.

"Even while stepping out for dinner I used to be scared. Whenever I would see the paparazzi around, I would see to it that they had their masks on. At home, we have our own rules to maintain precautions. In fact I have got a machine which is not just an air purifier, but something more advanced than that for our safety. I am just being very particular," added Leone.

It seems Sunny is back to Mumbai owing to her work schedule. While the nation is still grappling with the pandemic, many actors and actresses are gearing up to go back to the film sets. They have accepted the new normal and want the entertainment industry to stand tall on its feet again!

