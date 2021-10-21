Sunny Singh Reveals The Best Thing About His Adipurush Co-Star Prabhas

Sunny Singh who rose to fame with Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is a part of Om Raut's upcoming mythological epic Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. The actor essays the role of Prabhas' character's brother Lakshman in the film. In a recent interaction with a leading daily, Singh opened up on his equation with the Baahubali star.

The actor told Hindustan Times that he is happy about getting to work in a film with such a star-studded cast and added, "The best part is that the entire cast is great, everyone fits their character."

Speaking about his bond with Prabhas, Sunny revealed that that the former is like an elder brother to him and that they share that chemistry, both on and off camera. He added that the best thing about Prabhas is his simplicity despite being a star.

Is Prabhas A Shy Person In Real Life? Kriti Sanon Busts Myth About Her Adipurush Co-Star

"Prabhas is like an elder brother and we have that chemistry, on and off camera. The best thing about him is that everyone knows he is a star, yet he is so simple. I don't think he knows he is one. He is humble, and sends food. Four-five varieties of food is always there in his van," he told the leading daily.

He also talked about his other co-star Kriti Sanon who plays the role of Janaki in the film and said, "Kriti, like me, is Punjabi, so we have that going. And I learnt so much from Om (Raut, director) sir, he is so intelligent."

Adipurush: 'Lankesh' Saif Ali Khan Wraps Up Shoot, Shares His Experience Of Working With Prabhas

Sunny now awaiting the release of his upcoming projects, further added, "After the second lockdown was lifted, everybody started working and theatres are opening, so it is all good. My pending film, Adipurush is my most-awaited film. We have a few days of shoot left, so we are finishing it. Then I have three-four more films lined up. The year 2022 is going to be great."

Speaking about Adipurush, the pan India film is slated to release in theatres on August 11, 2022.