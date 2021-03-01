Suriya's Singam 3 To Be Remade In Hindi; This Actor Will Play The Main Lead!

It's raining south remakes in Bollywood! Suriya, Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan-starrer 2017 Tamil film Singam 3 is now all set to be remade in Hindi. Actor Thakur Anoop Singh, who is a popular villain in South and Bollywood films, will be stepping into Suriya's shoes for the Hindi remake which will be bankrolled by Jayantilal Gada.

Interestingly, Thakur Anoop Singh had essayed the role of the main antagonist in the original film. The actor is quite excited to play the main lead and was quoted as saying by Spotboye, "I'm truly grateful to be a part of this film, and it's amazing to witness my dreams turn into reality! I'd like to thank Gada sir for believing in me. I'm going to give this my absolute best."

Further, Anoop who is keen to break his bad guy image, has even undergone a drastic makeover and chopped off his long locks which he had been sporting since last many years.

The Hindi remake of Singam 3 will be directed by Guddu Dhanoa who had produced Shah Rukh Khan's 1992 film Deewana. He had also helmed films like Sunny Deol's Ziddi, Akshay Kumar's Aflatoon and Bobby Deol-starrer Bicchoo.

Producer Jayantilal Gada confirmed this news and told Pinkvilla, "Guddu Dhanoa ji has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Sunny Deol when they had started out, and now he has taken the challenge to launch Thakur Anoop Singh in a big way with Singam 3. Tinnu Verma ji has come onboard as an action director for the film."

The orginal Singam 3 helmed by Hari, revolved around Suriya's character Durai Singam who is assigned the task of solving the murder case of the police commissioner.

ALSO READ: Soorarai Pottru Is Now Eligible For Best Picture In Oscar Race! A Proud Moment For Suriya Fans

ALSO READ: Suriya Sivakumar Tests Negative For COVID-19; To Join Sets Of #Suriya40 Soon?