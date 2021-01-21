Sushant's Co-Star Amit Sadh On His Birth Anniversary: He'll Always Stay Alive With The Work That He Did

Amit Sadh Recalls His First Meeting With Sushant Singh Rajput

The Breathe actor told Quint that he first met late Sushant Singh Rajput at casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office for the auditions of Kai Po Che!.

Amit was quoted as saying, "I think Mukesh Chhabra's old studio in Aaram Nagar. We all three auditioned together for Kai Po Che!. So first time we had our scenes and we were reading for each other. Raj, me and Sushant. And then we kept meeting everyday. We did a couple of auditions back to back. And then in a couple of weeks we were told that we are doing the film and that's how our bond...all of us, we just kind of really got into each other."

Amit Sadh On Sushant Singh Rajput As A Co-Star

Speaking about Sushant as a co-actor, Amit told the portal, "Kai Po Che! was a very special film. It was very special for him. It is sad that whenever we talk about Kai Po Che! it won't be... There will always be one... I don't know. I used to be very excited about Kai Po Che!. It became such a big part of us, Raj, me I am sure Sushant's as well. I think for me now, whenever anyone talks about Kai Po Che!, I am not that excited."

Amit Sadh Says He Has Many Memories Of Shooting 'Manjha' Song With Sushant

"In fact even when the songs play, especially ‘Manjha' ... You know I have so much memories of ‘Manjha' with him because we were like... especially ‘Meethi Boliyaan' and all. We were having so much fun when we were shooting that song. It was our first song together. All of us. It's our first song, you know how it gets, like a lot of mad fun. For me, Kai Pe Che! is over. But those are my thoughts and it was just fun knowing him. He was just full of life and ideas. He was a very good co-actor. I think me, Raj and Sushant - we were at our purest as human beings, as artistes at that time. We had a great bond and of course we all kind of ventured into the real world. We were protected till we were in Kai Po Che! because Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor) really protected us. He was a great director".

Amit Sadh Remembers Sushant As A Hardworking Actor

Further, talking about what made Sushant made out from the rest, Amit told Quint, "He was very clear with what he wanted. He was very clear with his hunger. I think that is what was amazing about him. He was very unapologetic about his hunger of life, his quest for life, his acting. He was a very very hard working actor. And he showed it in such a small span of time. He showed his talent with his filmography. If you see the kind of movies he has done and the range he had. Ya, so for me he will always stay alive with the work that he did".