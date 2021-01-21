Sushant's Sister Priyanka Shares An Emotional Tribute On His Birth Anniversary; Calls Him 'My Sunshine'

On Sushant Singh Rajput's 35th birth anniversary today (January 21, 2021), his loved ones and fans have been sharing their fond memories of the late actor on social media. After Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a bunch of throwback pictures to celebrate 'Sushant Day', the late actor's other sibling Priyanka Singh, also took to her Instagram page to remember him in a moving post.

Priyanka shared a montage of her priceless memories with Sushant and called him her 'pride' and her 'alter ego.'

She wrote, "From this day when you were born, we not only prospered as siblings but evolved to become best friends, dedicated companions; twins if you will, in our depositions; exploring life and it's meaning, as fate would have it, we almost existed in perfect quantum entanglement."

She continued, "In the past, whenever you left, you came back again and again; This time when you departed... you came back so strong that you dwell in each and every breath of mine; your deep, profound eyes, and benign innocent smile are my constant companion, so much so that your presence has become the background of my very thought process!!! But somehow I can't hear you back... I pray, I entreat, Please, please, please respond, react, tease, scream at me if you must,

B'coz the eventuality of your silence is too loud to bear, The thought that I may never see you in flesh and blood, is too savage a fear! Just tell me where to meet you, as you told me time and again,

b' coz there's so much to tell you I can hardly refrain; I know it all sounds stupid, Alas, my Shona, this stupidity is my only hope defining my very existence now..."

"In total desperation, your Sona di!Happy Birthday my Sunshine!!!🤗😘," she concluded her moving note.

Check out her post.

Priyanka's emotional note struck a chord with Sushant's fans. A netizen wrote, "So beautifully expressed, your pride and pain are both so palpable. Wish you much love and strength. You will meet him again." Another Instagram user wrote, "Your poem made me cry all over again💔💔.. can't imagine your pain.. stay strong.. happy birthday to our 🌟 beloved SSR❤️."

Priyanka's husband Siddhartha Tanwar, also shared a heartfelt memory of the late actor. He posted a picture from one of their jamming sessions and wrote, "While my guitar gently weeps!!! miss you brother. Happy birthday Sunshine #sushantsinghrajput #sushantday."

See his post.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

