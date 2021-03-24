Sushant's Sister Shweta Reacts To Chhichhore's National Award Win; Says 'I Wish You Were There To Receive It'

It was a proud moment for all Sushant Singh Rajput fans as the late actor's film Chhichhore bagged the National Award for the Best Hindi Film at the 67th National Film Awards on Monday (March 22, 2021). Post the announcement of the award, the film's director Nitesh Tiwari and the cast including Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty and others remembered Sushant and dedicated the big win to him.

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also expressed her feelings over Chhichhore picking up a National Award. She wished that her brother could be alive to receive the award and wrote that she is proud of him every single day.

Shweta tweeted, "'Chhichhore' wins National Film Award." Bhai, I know you are watching, but I wish you were there to receive the award. Not a single day passes when I don't feel proud of you. Folded hands #ChhichhoreBagsNationalAward #SushantOurHero."

'Chhichhore' wins National Film Award.” Bhai, I know you are watching, but I wish you were there to receive the award. Not a single day passes when I don’t feel proud of you. 🙏 #ChhichhoreBagsNationalAward #SushantOurHero https://t.co/iph8MYmd7q — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) March 23, 2021

In another tweet, Shweta posted pictures of benches with Sushant's name on them and captioned them as, "He lives on... his name lives on... his essence lives on! That is the impact of a pure soul! You are God's own child my baby... you will always live on...#ForeverSushant."

He lives on... his name lives on... his essence lives on! That is the impact of a pure soul! You are God’s own child my baby... you will always live on...❤️ #ForeverSushant pic.twitter.com/ea8HNW7iBH — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) March 23, 2021

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Post his demise, his swansong Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi premiered on Disney+Hotstar in July last year.

