Sushant's Sister Shweta To Go On A Month-Long Solitary Retreat As Homage To Him On His First Death Anniversary

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to reveal how she is planning to pay a spiritual tribute to him. The Dil Bechara actor breathed his last on June 14, 2020.

Shweta revealed that she will be going on a solitary retreat for the month of June to spend her brother's 'one year of passing on' by cherishing his sweet memories in silence.

The late actor's sister shared a bunch of Sushant's pictures on her Instagram page and wrote, "I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won't have access to internet or cell services there. Bhai's one year of passing on will be spent in cherishing his sweet memories in silence. Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on...Wishing all an auspicious Buddha Purnima #ForeverSushant."

Have a look at her post.

Meanwhile, fans showered love on Shweta's post. An Instagram user wrote, "The best way to remember our rockstar and cherishing his memories❤️.... SSR is an emotion." Another netizen commented, "Miss him so badly...I don't use "was" for him,he is still "is" for me..Wonder if he returns someday mysteriously." "More Power and Love to you @shwetasinghkirti ..Nothing can suffice for the loss but your words here show your strength and the principles of Sushant n his legacy of honesty lives on ....He won't be forgotten everrrr ..Tc n Lots of Love."

Post Sushant's demise, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti often takes to her social media to share some unseen memories with him.

Earlier on Sushant's birth anniversary this year, she had shared a collage of the actor's photos with his niece and other family members, and captioned them as, "Love you Bhai ❤️❤️❤️ You are part of me and will always remain so... #SushantDay." Further, she had also announced a scholarship worth USD 35,000 (Rs 25.5 lakh) for those who want to pursue Astrophysics at UC Berkeley.

Speaking about late Sushant Singh Rajput's work, his swan song Dil Bechara had a digital premiere in July 2021. His last theatrical release, Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore bagged a National Award this year.