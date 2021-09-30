Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late Bollywood Actor's Absconding Friend Kunal Jani Arrested By NCB

In a major development in a drugs case in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested the late star's close Kunal Jani who had been absconding for a long time.

The news agency ANI took to his official Twitter handle and posted, ''Drugs cases related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested hotelier Kunal Jani (in file pic) from Mumbai's Khar area. He was a close friend of Rajput and was absconding."

An India Today report quoted NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, "Kunal Jani is being investigated regarding his links with drug peddlers and the drug syndicate that was busted by NCB last year."

Further as per the same report, sources said that Kunal Jani allegedly acted as a mediator for drug peddlers and clients. His name cropped up during questioning of some of the accused in Sushant's death case.

Last month, the NDPS court had rejected the bail plea application of Sushant's flatmate and friend Siddharth Pithani once again. Pithani's lawyer Taraq Sayyed had confirmed the development. Later, Sameer Wankhede had revealed that the court had dismissed Pithani's plea as they didn't find any merit in his bail plea.

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His untimely demise shook the entire film industry and his well-wishers. Following his demise, Sushant's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and other staff members including Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant were arrested by the NCB in a drugs case.