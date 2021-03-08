Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB Files 62000-Page Chargesheet In NDPS Court

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a 62000-page charge sheet in the drug case, in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on March 5, 2021. Notably, the charge sheet is six times bigger than the bomb blast cases, which has been filed in Special NDPS court. According to the ANI report, the charge sheet has more than 12000 pages in hard cory and 50000 pages in digital format.

NCB has mentioned Rhea Chakraborty's name along with 33 other accused, such as the actress' brother Showik Chakraborty, Anuj Keswani, Azam Sheikh Junman, Kshitij Prakash, Sanket Patel, Paramjit Anand and others. The 62000-page charge sheet also includes the bank transactions, WhatsApp chats and the testimonies of 200 witnesses.

Talking about the previous bomb blast cases, the charge sheet of the 1993 bomb blast was 10000 pages long, in which 189 accused's names were included for killing 257 people in the terror attack. Apart from that, the Mumbai suburban local train blast which happened on July 7, 2006, had a charge sheet of 10,667 pages against 13 accused.

Lastly, the biggest terror attack that happened in India - 26/11 Mumbai attacks had a charge sheet of 11,500 pages against prime accuse Ajmal Kasab. The 10 terrorists had killed 174 people including cops in the attacks that happened in 2008. Coming back to the NCB charge sheet, the chief of the wing Sameer Wankhede himself mentioned all the details in the same.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence, Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His mysterious death has indeed become a hot topic of debate on social media, and his fans want to know the truth.

Also Read : NCB Chargesheet Claims Rhea Chakraborty Funded Drug Deals & Conspired To Sell

Also Read : Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer On NCB Chargesheet: All Efforts Have Been Directed To Rope Rhea In