Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Siddharth Pithani's Instagram Posts About Pizza & Engagement Led To His Arrest

Surprised? So are we! But that's how late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). For the unversed, Siddharth was untraceable since August 2020, and he reportedly got arrested a couple of days ago in Hyderabad in connection with the drugs case related to the Raabta actor's death.

Late Sushant Singh Rajput's Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Arrested By Narcotics Control Bureau

According to Mid-Day, after absconding from the NCB, he deleted all his social media accounts, but in the month of April, Pithani created a new Instagram account @pithanisiddharth which was tracked by the NCB immediately.

Mid-Day reports that the NCB sources claimed that Pithani had been avoiding inquiry since August 26, 2020, and the NCB had been trying to trace Pitani for six to seven months.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Domestic Helps Summoned By NCB In Drug Case: Reports

It was in the month of April, when the NCB came across Pithani's new Instagram account, wherein he had uploaded a picture of himself with a group of people and captioned the picture as, "Pizza power #foodandfitness @fitnessturfasraonagar."

Two weeks ago, Pithani also shared a picture of his engagement wherein he is seen flashing a smile to the camera along with his fiancee and wrote, "Just engaged? Journey into a new chapter. #telugubride."

After coming across his picture, the NCB officials reportedly reached Hyderabad and went to the gym that he had mentioned in his Instagram post, but Pithani didn't show up. Later, the NCB officials took Pithani's address from the gym and arrested him from there.

So far, the NCB has arrested 34 people in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death while nine people including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty got bail in the case.