Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Siddharth Pithani's Bail Plea Rejected By NDPS Court

On Wednesday, a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) court rejected the bail plea of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani who has been arrested in a drug-related case post the actor's death. This development was confirmed by his lawyer Taraq Sayyed.

In his bail application, Siddharth had claimed that there was no evidence against him to show that he was involved in any drugs related offence. As per a report in Indian Express, he also mentioned in his bail application that all the other accused in the case from whom there were no recoveries made were granted bail and that he should be considered for release on the grounds of parity.

However, the court turned down Pithani's bail plea. As per another report in ETimes, the Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede confirmed this and revealed that the court dismissed Pithani's bail application because they didn't find any merit in the plea.

Siddharth Pithani was traced by the NCB through his social media post and arrested from Hyderabad on May 28 for his alleged links in a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death. His bail application was turned down but he was granted 10-days parole for his wedding.

Following this, he surrendered before the court on July 2 and has been in NCB's custody since then.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. During the subsequent investigations by the police and other agencies, they discovered a drug angle in this case when they came across mentions of drugs in some WhatsApp chats after Sushant's demise.