Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: SC Rejects PIL Seeking CBI Status Report On Probe

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday (February 3, 2021) rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The plea was filed by advocate Puneet Kaur Dhanda, stating that the despite lapse of almost five months, the agency is yet to conclude its investigation. The plea sought a direction to the CBI to complete its probe within two months and submit a final report in the concerned court.

"The CBI is not acting responsibly in the present case and there is a delay in the conclusion of the investigation of the case," the plea stated.

According to reports, the apex court had passed the order for CBI inquiry back in August 2020, prior to which the case was investigated by Mumbai Police.

On February 3, 2021, the bench comprising of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, dismissed the plea saying, "We are not going to entertain this. You go to the High Court."

The petitioner said, "Even in serious offences like murder, the law stipulates filing of charge sheet in 90 days but in the present case the premium investigating agency has failed miserably in their role and the unnecessary delay in the present case is bringing bad name to the administration of justice not only in our country but across the globe."

"On dissatisfaction being shown by the family of the late actor this Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct an enquiry in the mysterious death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput," the plea added.

The petitioner urged the court that a fair, competent, impartial and speedy investigation is the need of the hour. For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was 34, and was last seen in the romantic drama Dil Bechara.

