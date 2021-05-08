Sushant Singh Rajput Drug Case: NCB Arrests A Drug Peddler In Goa

Earlier this week, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a drug peddler in Goa in connection with the drugs case linked to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. NCB revealed in an official statement at the accused, Hemal Shah, was nabbed by a team of the anti-drug agency on Friday.

Shah is set to be produced before a court on May 8, 2021. "Shah's alleged involvement came to light during the investigation of a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death," the police revealed that a trap was laid and Shah was apprehended in Goa.

The NCB had launched a probe into the alleged use of drugs in the film and entertainment industry after Rajput's untimely death at his home in Mumbai in June last year.

ALSO READ: Dalip Tahil On Son Dhruv's Arrest In A Drug Case: I Don't Want To Comment At The Moment

The NCB has made over 50 arrests in the drugs case since the investigation began back in 2020. Early in April, NCB also arrests two peddlers in Mumbai after conduction raids at several locations including Bandra, Parel and Santacruz.

Back in 2020, the central agency had arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and a few others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

ALSO READ: Drugs Case: Ajaz Khan's Interrogation Leads To NCB Conducting Raid At Actor Gaurav Dixit's Residence

NCB has already filed a charge sheet in the case. The 12,000-page charge sheet presented to the Mumbai Sessions Court in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and drug case named 33 people and contained statements of 200.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some of the other accused are currently out on bail.