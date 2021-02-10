Sushant Singh Rajput Drug Probe: NCB To File The Charge Sheet Soon

The Sushant Singh Rajput drug probe is now nearing a major turning point with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) moving to file the charge sheet. As per the reports, the NCB is currently in the final stages of preparing the first charge sheet, which will be filed in a few days.

According to the sources close to NCB, the investigation team has 180 days to file the charge sheet. The first charge sheet of the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, which is expected to be filed soon, will include the names of the accused who were arrested in September and October 2020, in connection with the case.

The remaining accused, which were arrested later, will be included in the supplementary charge sheet which will be filed soon after the Narcotics Control Bureau files the first charge sheet. To the unversed, the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case was registered with the NCB in August 2020, in disclosure by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

After the ED made the disclosure, the NCB team had arrested Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, the late actor's talent manager Jayanti Saha, and employees including Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, and a few others. The arrests were made on the basis of the chat messages that discuss drugs, which were retrieved from the mobile phones of the accused.

Around 33 accused have been arrested in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput drug probe, so far. The list includes Sushant's former assistant director Rishikesh Pawar, former Dharma Productions employee Kshitij Prasad, actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades's brother Agisilaos Demetriades, and a few other industry members, along with some drug peddlers.

