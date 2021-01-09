Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Get Furious As Sanjay Puran Singh Announces Revival Of Chanda Mama Door Ke

It's been almost seven months since actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode, but his die-hard fans haven't gotten over his sudden demise yet. So, when director Sanjay Puran Singh confirmed to a leading daily that he's keen to revive Sushant's stalled project Chanda Mama Door Ke, SSR warriors lost their cool and expressed their anger on social media.

For the unversed, while speaking to a leading daily, Sanjay Puran Singh said, "The film is not shelved. I hope I will be able to translate on-screen what I have visualised in my head and put on paper. That said, I am not reviving it right away as it has not been even a year to Sushant's passing; his loss has been emotionally exhausting."

He also added that he can't think of a replacement for Sushant, and many people have suggested him to turn the project into a web series, but he wants to retain it as a film.

Coming back to SSR's fans, they're hell-bent against the idea of reviving the film in Sushant's absence.

An angry netizen wrote, "Try all tricks to encash his death !! I am never gonna watch any movie!!"

"Not without our @itsSSR please. If not him no chandamama. Period," wrote another user.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Looked Sober, Innocent: Bombay HC Reserves Order On Plea Filed By Late Actor's Sisters

Slamming the idea of reviving Sushant's stalled film, another netizen tweeted, "It was his dream project. He was so excited for this film. He went to NASA for preps of this film. But it was shelved. And now all of a sudden bullyweed is planning to make this film once again. Why? It is Sushant's film. No body could ever step into his shoes."

Clearly, netizens are not ready to accept any actor stepping into his shoes. It is yet to be seen if Sanjay Puran Singh will go ahead with the project or not. However, one thing is sure, if he goes ahead with the project, he will end up hurting the sentiments of Sushant's fans.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-In-law Shares What The Late Actor Would've Wanted To Tell His Fans If Alive