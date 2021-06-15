Sushant Singh Rajput Refused To Get Clicked After An Argument With Sara Ali Khan, Reveals Paparazzo

Yesterday (June 14) marked the first death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The day saw his fans and friends from the industry remember his glorious work and legacy in the industry. Recently popular celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani spoke about the late actor and made some revelations about him.

Speaking to Spotboye about the same, Viral recalled that Sushant Singh Rajput had once refused him for a picture after having an argument with his Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan. He recalled being the only photographer at the event wherein he had witnessed Sushant and Sara arguing about something that had visibly spoiled the Raabta actor's mood. After this, when he reached out to Sushant for a quote, the latter flatly refused the same. Furthermore, Sushant had asked Viral to not click him with Sara as he did not want anything related to them being published. The paparazzo revealed that this incident had left him a little heartbroken.

Viral also revealed how the late actor was in person. He said that the Kai Po Che actor was a very nice guy and was the first celebrity to follow his Instagram page. Not only this, the paparazzo revealed that Sushant had followed many photographers who used to cover him.

He recalled Sushant to be a very grounded person after covering him for a very long time. However, the paparazzo said that the late actor sometimes used to not cooperate when it came to getting clicked but he never had any complaints with Sushant for the same. He recalls also clicking Sushant Singh Rajput at his residence against the backdrop of a guitar that was displayed at his home. Viral revealed that the Pavitra Rishta actor had readily agreed to get himself clicked at his house.

Apart from this, the paparazzo recalled that Sushant used to never 'invite' him to click him. He added that he never got a call from the actor's PR to cover him and that they used to still chase after him since he was a big name in the industry. He also said that many people had asked him after the actor's demise that why he was not there outside Sushant's residence on the night of June 13 which was a day before the actor passed away. He gave the reason for this to be that during that time, last year, the COVID-19 restrictions was at their peak.