Sushant Singh Rajput's 5 Extended Family Members Killed In A Car Accident

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 5 extended family members have been killed in a fateful car accident on Tuesday (November 16) morning. The incident took place after their car collided with a truck on National Highway 333 in Lakhisarai district, Bihar. According to a news report in Hindustan Times, the family members of the late actor were returning from Patna after attending the last rites of Geeta Devi who was the sister of Senior Haryana Police OP Singh.

The news report further stated that the incident took place near a middle school at Pipra under Halsi Police Station. Sushil Kumar, the Superintendent of Police spoke about the incident and said, "It was a massive collision between a truck and a Sumo [an SUV] in which ten persons were returning from Patna." "Six persons including the driver of the Sumo were killed on the spot while four injured have been shifted to the hospital in critical condition." Out of the victims, 2 people namely Balmukhund Singh and Dil Khush Singh have been sent to Patna for better treatment facilities.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-Star Kishor On Pavitra Rishta 2: I Don't Think Anyone Will Portray Manav Like SSR

While more two injured people namely Balmiki Singh and Tonu Singh have been admitted to the Lakhisarai district police. The bodies of those extended family members of Sushant Singh Rajput who were killed in the tragic accident have been sent to the Lakhisarai hospital for post-mortem. The bodies have been identified as Laljit Singh who was the brother-in-law of OP Singh.

Sushant Singh Rajput's First Death Anniversary: Ankita Keeps Havan At Home; Pavitra Rishta Actors Remember Him

The other deceased includes Laljit's sons Nemani Singh and Ram Chandra Singh. Along with them, the other deceased included Baby Devi, Anita Devi and the driver Preetam Kumar. However, Preetam's relationship with the family has not been established yet. The police authorities further said that the family was returning to their house in Bhandar village in the Jamui district when their car crashed with a truck that was coming from an opposite direction.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor had passed away by an alleged suicide on June 14, 2020. His demise had left the entire TV and movie fraternity in shock. The police officials are still investigating his death case currently.