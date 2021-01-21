Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary: Kangana Ranaut Says 'I Regret Not Being There For You'

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left a void in the hearts of his fans, and near and dear ones. Had the actor been alive, he would have been celebrating his thirty-fifth birthday on January 21, 2021. Today, on his 35th birth anniversary, fans are sharing their precious memories on social media and celebrating the day as 'Sushant Day'.

Meanwhile, actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter page to pen a long post to remember the late actor. She wrote that she she regrets not being there for the Raabta actor when he probably needed the support of someone who could understand him. At the same time, the actress also launched an attack on Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt and others in a series of tweets.

Kangana Ranaut Remembers Late Sushant Singh Rajput Kangana Ranaut shared a bunch of Sushant's pictures and wrote, "Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you asked for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn't assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish ...Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay." Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Movie Mafia She shared another tweet that read, "Never forget before his death Sushant wrote on his social media that movie mafia is trying to throw him out of film industry and seeked help from his followers in making his film a success. he complained about nepotism in his interviews. His blockbuster films were declared flop." 'Never Forgive, Never Forget,' Says Kangana Ranaut Kangana wrote, "Never forget Sushant spoke about YashRaj films banning him,He also spoke about Karan Johar showing him big dreams and dumping his film on streaming, then crying to the whole world that Sushant is a flop actor. Never forget all Mahesh Bhatt children are depressed yet he told." "Sushant that he will die Parveen Babi death, he self admittedly gave him therapy. These people collectively killed him and Sushant himslef wrote that in his social media interaction before his death. Never forgive never forget #SushantSinghRajput #SushantDay," the actress continued in another tweet.

Post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise last year, Kangana Ranaut was in the news for making controversial claims against the bigwigs of the film industry.

ALSO READ: Ahead Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary Fans Reminisce About The Late Actor

ALSO READ: Shweta Singh Kirti Shares An Old Note By Sushant Singh Rajput, Calls It A Profound Thought