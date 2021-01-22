South Delhi Street To Be Named After Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput

On the 35th birth anniversary of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Abhishek Dutt, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) Congress councillor revealed that a stretch of road in Andrews Ganj in south Delhi will soon be named after SSR.

Dutt, on Thursday (January 21) said that the area's civic body has cleared a proposal for it. He shared with ANI, "Six months ago I received a request to rename a street in Andrews Ganj area after Sushant Singh Rajput. The proposal has finally been approved. We will soon be inaugurating this street. It is very important to give him the respect he deserves."

In the written proposal to the committee, Dutt had revealed that a large number of people living in the area abutting Road No 8 hail from Bihar. He went on to claim that "they have been demanding" that a stretch from Andrews Ganj to Indira Camp be named as 'Sushant Singh Rajput Marg'.

The proposed that Road No 8 be named after the actor in his memory was moved by Abhishek Dutt in September 2020. It was sent to the civic body's road naming and renaming committee, and now has been approved.

Notably, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor's death case is still being investigated by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). SSR was last seen in the film, Dil Bechara which was released posthumously a month after his passing on Disney+ Hotstar on July 14, 2020.

