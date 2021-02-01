Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin And His Associate Shot At In Bihar's Saharsa By Unidentified Gunmen

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's maternal cousin, Rajkumar Singh and his associate Ali Hasan have been shot by three unidentified assailants in Bihar's Saharsa district on January 30 (Saturday).

According to the reports, the incident occurred at around 11.30 am in the morning, when Raj Kumar Singh and his aide Ali Hasan, were on their way to adjoining Madhepura district.

For the unversed, Raj Kumar owns three showrooms of Yamaha motorbikes in Saharsa, Madhepura and Supaul districts. He used to visit these three showrooms every day to monitor the business, and on January 30, he followed the same pattern when he was shot.

Lipi Singh, SP of Saharsa, has confirmed the incident on the news and the Bihar police are tracking the gunmen. Lipi Singh said, "When Raj Kumar and Ali Hasan reached at Baijnathpur Chowk near Saharsa college, three unidentified men overtook their vehicles and opened fire at them. We have vital leads of this incident and the accused will be arrested soon."

Rajkumar and Adil were immediately rescued by the passerby's and taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment. The condition of Ali Hasan is serious and he is battling for his life.

An official of Saharsa police added, "Prima facie its look to be a case of a property dispute between Raj Kumar Singh and the assailants. However, we are not ruling out the extortion angle. We are investigating all angles."

