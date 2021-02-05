Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Karan Sajnani And Rahila Furniturewala Arrested By NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested British citizen and businessman Karan Sajnani and celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala in a drugs case in connection with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Rahila and Karan, who were in judicial custody since last month after a 200 kg drug bust by the NCB, were brought to the NCB's office on February 4. The Bureau has now confirmed that Furniturewala and Sajnani may have an alleged involvement in the ongoing case.

According to a news report in Mumbai Mirror, the NCB has stated that "Celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and businessman Karan Sajnani accused in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, have been arrested." The report further stated that the NCB had also revealed about the arrest of another person in the drugs case in connection with the late actor's death case. The arrested individual namely, Jagtap Singh Anand is the elder brother of Karamjeet, who was earlier arrested in the case.

The NCB had found several transactions between Karamjeet, Jagtap and others during their investigation into the case. According to India Today, the NCB officials have not revealed the exact role of Sajnani and Furniturewala in the case. The daily further reported that the two will be produced before the court on Friday, where the NCB will seek their remand and interrogate them further while in custody. With the latest arrests, the total number of arrests made in the case is 33.

For the unversed, the NCB's investigation into the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case began after it received the official communication from the Enforcement Directorate, which included the various chats pertaining to drug consumption, usage, procurement and transportation.

