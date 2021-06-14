Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: NCB's Sameer Wankhede Says Agency Is Confident Of Conviction

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is still under investigation with several agencies including the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). On the occasion of the late actor's first death anniversary, NCB Zonal Director IRS Sameer Wankhede opened up about the case and said that they are confident of conviction.

According to a CNN-News18 report, Wankhede said that he is confident of a conviction in the case. Calling it a watertight case, he revealed that the NCB has found strong "evidences, accounted seizures in terms of both drugs and the ill-gotten financial proceeds from it and established communication proof."

Over the past year, the NCB has made over 50 arrests of consumers, peddlers and suppliers of drugs. He said that the drugs are reportedly produced locally and are distributed through the courier system. "From last year, there has been a substantial rise in the cases. Drugs are being seized in huge contraries. From 'charas' to 'ganja' to new varieties of drugs like mephedrone are being found," added Wankhede.

So far, the NCB has apprehended alleged accused from 8 to 10 cities across the country. The agency reportedly has also booked people for using social media accounts to sell and order drugs online. Talking about the progress in the case he added that they are now looking beyond Bollywood. "We are a professional agency and as such we would not want to generalise any industry. The mandate of the NCB is to attack the organised smuggling racket and to take action for violating the NDPS Act," he added.

The report also said that NCB is likely to question the inner circle of late Sushant Singh Rajput once again. For the unversed, SSR's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, both had been arrested by the NCB in the drugs case related to SSR's death case.

Wankhede concluded by saying, "Youngsters should say no to drugs and yes to life. They should chanellise their energies for nation building rather than ruining their health."