Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty And Brother Showik Snapped At Mumbai NCB Office

Rhea Was Spotted House Hunting In Mumbai

This is not the first time Rhea was spotted by the paparazzi in the new year. Over the weekend, she was seen house-hunting with her brother in Mumbai, Bandra. Both were seen wearing masks and did not interact with the media. Rhea matched her mask with her pink sweatshirt that read 'Love is Power'.

Rhea Was Arrested By NCB On September 8

The actress reportedly is gearing up for her return to the big screen in 2021. In a recent interview with SpotBoye, friend and filmmaker Rumi Jaffery said, "It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely." Notably, Rhea has worked with Rumi for her upcoming film Chehre.

Rhea Will Return To The Big Screen In 2021

It has to be recalled that Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, and fans are waiting for the investigating team's final ruling. The CBI's investigation in Sushant's death case is still going on. The team had shared a statement as an update and said, "The CBI is conducting investigation in a thorough and professional manner using latest scientific techniques. During investigation, all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as on date."