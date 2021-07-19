Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: Late Actor's Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Files For Bail

It was earlier reported that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate and friend Siddharth Pithani was arrested by the NCB in a drug case linked to the Bollywood actor's death on June 14, 2020. Pithani was arrested from Hyderabad and brought to Mumbai in May earlier this year. Now according to the latest development in the case, Siddharth has filed for bail before the Special Court.

According to a news report in The Indian Express, this marks Siddharth Pithani's first plea bail on merits. Siddharth's plea states that there has been no recovery of any contraband from him and that there is no incriminating material to suggest that he is or was involved in any dealings of any psychotropic substances or narcotics drugs. His plea also stated that the NCB had depended on statements of Sushant's house manager and cook to claim that he purchased Ganja and since they had retracted their statements, the same is thus inadmissible as evidence.

The news report further stated that Siddharth Pithani's plea mentioned that both the house manager and cook were released on bail with other accused in the case from whom no recoveries were made. According to the news report, Pithani has also dismissed the claim that he was absconding. He mentioned in his plea that he was available before several investigating agencies from June to September last year and that he was present at his home in Hyderabad.

Siddharth Pithani was Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and was also staying with the late actor at his Bandra home in suburban Mumbai. The alleged role of Pithani in the drugs case that emerged post the Dil Bechara actor's death came to light during the NCB's investigation and hence he was arrested, the officials had said. The official further revealed that a team of the NCB led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had launched a search for Pithani who was traced in Hyderabad.

NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had also said in an official statement, "Accused Siddhartha Pithani was apprehended and his statement was recorded and he was duly arrested under section 8(c) r/w 20(b)(II)(a),27,28 & 29 r/w 27-A & 35 of NDPS Act, 1985 and produced before the Hon'ble court in Hyderabad. The Hon'ble court granted his transit warrant and the said accused has been brought to Mumbai. He was produced before Hon'ble CMM court in Mumbai on 28.05.2021. The Hon'ble Court was pleased to grant NCB Custody till 1/06/2021. Further investigation is underway."