Sushant Singh Rajput's Detective Byomkesh Bakshy Clocks 6 Years; Co-Star Meiyang Chang Pens A Heartfelt Note

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 2015 film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy recently completed six years. To mark the milestone, actor and singer, Meiyang Chang who essayed the role of Kanai Dao in the film penned a heartfelt note in which he remembered Sushant and talked about why there should be no sequel to this film.

Meiyang shared a throwback still from the film and wrote, " #DetectiveByomkeshBakshy (2015) is a labor of love by everyone involved in it: Dibakar, Urmi, Adi Chopra, Nikos, Vandana, Abhay, Sushant, Anand, Vikas, Smriti, Gaurav, Honey Trehan, Sneha, Divya, Swastika, Mark, Rushi-Manoshi, Neeraj Kabi, Manas, Namrata and so many, many more. I was indeed blessed to play #KanaiDao in the most disciplined yet quirky, nourishing & artistically stimulating fictional universe I've ever been a part of."

He further continued in his Instagram post, "Most of my scenes were with Sushant & Anand, and I began to admire their dedication, craft & sharp focus, as well as the dazzling work of the team off-camera. It takes a village to create a sublime piece of art such as this, if I may be so biased. Everyone worked with the utmost conviction that amidst a quagmire of the mediocre, we were on to something beyond the usual, and were steered adroitly by the captain of the ship!"

"Yesterday, the film turned 6. There shan't be a sequel in this continuity (for obvious reasons), but hopefully we will all remember this beautiful movie on its own merit, in its own noir radiance, for a brilliant portrayal of a young Byomkesh who's just starting out on his journey of 'Truth seeking'... 🎥" Meiyang signed off.

Meanwhile, just like Meiyang, netizens also fondly remembered the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer and called it a 'gem of a film.' A fan commented, "What an masterpiece this movie was ...😌😌 I felt soo bad that I haven't watched it onn it's release in theatre when I did watched it ... ❤️ nd the role you played.....a scene when you left shushant sir to get beaten..😝.. Damn.. .. I m glad I Shaw this movie is in my ...fav list💓." Another comment read, "It is one of my favourite movies of Sushant ❤️ I remember talking length about India china war, detective, you, Sushant , swastika , subhas Chandra Bose ---- with my friends for so long , after we came out from the theatre. It will always be my favourite." "I just wish we have more films like this.❤️," an Instagram user wrote on Meiyang's post.

Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy had Sushant essaying the titular role of a detective who uncovers a larger conspiracy while investigating the disappearance of a chemist. The mystery thriller opened to rave reviews from the critics but was a box office failure.

